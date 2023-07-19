How to Watch Pakistan Vs. India ACC Emerging Cup 2023 Clash Today

Pakistan Shaheens will go face to face against India A in the 12th game of the ongoing ACC Emerging Cup 2023 at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo today.

The Men in Green are currently in the second spot of the Group B points table, having won their two consecutive games against Nepal and the United Arab Emirates.

On the other hand, the Yash Dhull-led India is at the top spot of the points table with four points in their pockets and a handsome run rate of +3.792.

The Mohammad Haris-led side will be keen to overcome their arch-rivals in the match to gain two crucial points and move to the top spot of the points table.

Match Timings

The high-octane encounter between neighbors will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka with the game commencing at 1:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan A Vs. India A 19 July 2023 1:30 PM R Premadasa Stadium

Live Stream

Pakistan Vs India live streaming will be available for Pakistani fans at the official YouTube channel of the Aisa Cricket Council (ACC), AsianCricketCouncilTV.