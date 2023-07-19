How to Watch Pakistan Vs. India ACC Emerging Cup 2023 Clash Today

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 19, 2023 | 11:36 am

Pakistan Shaheens will go face to face against India A in the 12th game of the ongoing ACC Emerging Cup 2023 at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo today.

The Men in Green are currently in the second spot of the Group B points table, having won their two consecutive games against Nepal and the United Arab Emirates.

ALSO READ

On the other hand, the Yash Dhull-led India is at the top spot of the points table with four points in their pockets and a handsome run rate of +3.792.

The Mohammad Haris-led side will be keen to overcome their arch-rivals in the match to gain two crucial points and move to the top spot of the points table.

Match Timings

The high-octane encounter between neighbors will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka with the game commencing at 1:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

ALSO READ
Fixture Date Time Venue
Pakistan A Vs. India A 19 July 2023 1:30 PM R Premadasa Stadium

Live Stream

Pakistan Vs India live streaming will be available for Pakistani fans at the official YouTube channel of the Aisa Cricket Council (ACC), AsianCricketCouncilTV.

Asian Cricket Council TV LINK

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Arslan Khan Reveals Indian Actress Sargun Mehta DM’d Him for a TV Show
Read more in lens

proproperty

NA Secretariat to Take Action Against CDA for Delay in Bagh-i-Dastoor Project
Read more in proproperty
close
>