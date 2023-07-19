Pakistan Seafood Exports Touch Record High of $469 Million In FY23

Pakistan’s seafood traders have welcomed the historic high exports of $469 million in financial year 2022-23 despite overfishing, a fall in commodity prices, a decline in unit value, and the global slowdown in the industry.

The last time Pakistan’s seafood exports came close to this figure was in FY 2017-18 when they reached $451 million, but the sector believes that if restrictions in foreign markets are lifted, Pakistan can easily approach $1 billion in exports.

“The main reason for achieving this high level of export is the depreciation of Pakistan’s rupee against the US Dollar,” stated Saeed Farid, Vice Chairman Pakistan Fisheries Exporter Association (PAKFEA).

He noted that the higher costs of certain seafood goods in the domestic market were a constraint on exports, but that the currency depreciation has benefited. He stated that the sector has shifted in response to post-Covid demand in the worldwide market, resulting in a supply glut, and that they are now able to export specialised kinds such as squid, octopus, ivory shell, and other shellfish to a variety of non-traditional fisheries markets.

“The seafood export could be much higher if the US ban on shrimp trade did not exist, which pulled down the country’s exact seafood industry potential,” regretted Farid as the United States has imposed a ban on Pakistan for non-compliance with Turtle Excluder Device (TED) regulations and the authorities are not concerned to follow up with US Food and Drug Administration as the ban as entered into sixth year.

Farid pointed out that European Union has also imposed a ban on the country since 2007 which was only partially lifted to allow only three companies while India’s 500 and Iran’s 104 companies export seafood to European Union and authorities are not willing to negotiate with European Union as well.

“There are over 300 seafood processing establishments under the Pakistan Fish Inspection and Quality Control Act 1997 and if these plants are allowed to export their fish products, export can even reach a level of about $1 billion,” added Farid.

He also desired the severe shortage of raw materials for the processing plants despite the export growth but he appreciated the stakeholders for the achievement despite Average Unit Price falling to 10.61 percent, and he stressed the need for aquaculture and shrimp farming for future growth.

“The fish processing industry has wisely shifted to the export of shellfish including squids, cuttlefish, octopuses, and shells such as clams, whelks, ivory shells and razor clams, which are providing a boost to seafood exports,” stated Former Director General, Marine Fisheries Department, Muhammad Moazzam Khan.

He lauded the historical export numbers in the face of challenges but also pointed that nearly 200 tons of tuna of $200 million in market value are being transported to Iran through informal channels and if formalized, can take Pakistan’s seafood exports from $700 million to $1 billion.