Fans Jubilant After Pakistan’s World-Class Display Against SL in 1st Test

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 20, 2023 | 1:02 pm

Pakistan has opened the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle campaign with a four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test match at Galle.

The opening encounter of the two-match Test series witnessed ups and downs throughout the five-day game, with Pakistan managing to overcome the home side.

Going from 54 for 4 to 312 in the first innings was a turning point for Sri Lanka, but advancing from 101 for 5 to a huge 149-run lead was a pure display of class from Pakistan.

The successful comeback of Shaheen Shah Afridi to red-ball cricket after one year is a good sign for Pakistan, as he took five wickets in both innings of the game.

The sublime form of Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha in the middle is good news not only for Babar Azam in this series but also for the upcoming series of the 2023-25 WTC cycle.

A match-winning fifty from Imam-ul-Haq in the second innings, alongside impressive batting from Shan Masood in the first innings, has also sent a clear message to the cricketing world.

A total of 18 catches in both innings, a record-breaking fielding performance, will also keep the morale of the national team high in the upcoming season.

