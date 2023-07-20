Fans Jubilant After Pakistan’s World-Class Display Against SL in 1st Test

Pakistan has opened the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle campaign with a four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test match at Galle.

The opening encounter of the two-match Test series witnessed ups and downs throughout the five-day game, with Pakistan managing to overcome the home side.

Going from 54 for 4 to 312 in the first innings was a turning point for Sri Lanka, but advancing from 101 for 5 to a huge 149-run lead was a pure display of class from Pakistan.

The successful comeback of Shaheen Shah Afridi to red-ball cricket after one year is a good sign for Pakistan, as he took five wickets in both innings of the game.

The sublime form of Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha in the middle is good news not only for Babar Azam in this series but also for the upcoming series of the 2023-25 WTC cycle.

A match-winning fifty from Imam-ul-Haq in the second innings, alongside impressive batting from Shan Masood in the first innings, has also sent a clear message to the cricketing world.

A total of 18 catches in both innings, a record-breaking fielding performance, will also keep the morale of the national team high in the upcoming season.

Here are some Twitter reactions;

Congratulations Babar&Co , excellent team effort in the end led by Saud Shakeel the little master . #PAKvsSL #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/5SfRGOJauE — Muhammad Wasim (@MuhammadWasim77) July 20, 2023

Pakistan won the First Test Match by 4 Wickets, Congratulations Pakistan & King Babar Azam 🇵🇰😍#PAKvsSL #SLvsPAK #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/Gu1byWC67w — King Babar Azam Army (@kingbabararmy) July 20, 2023

Congratulations @saudshak on double 💯 😍 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 in difficult situation of the game shows ur technical growth,command & mental strength to fight in tough conditions. Well done & remember it’s just a start. Film tou Abhee Baqi Hai Meray Dost. Stay blessed 🤲🏼 #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/aBOVxrhZ7K — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) July 18, 2023

A great start to new WTC Cycle

Pakistan under the Captaincy of Babar Azam has beaten SL by 4 wickets !!

Saud Shakeel, hero of the Match ❤️#PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/r9FJbGT81J — SAAD 🇵🇰 (@SaadIrfan258) July 20, 2023

Updated WTC Cycle rankings,

Pakistan moved to No 1 in rankings after win against SL

Welldone Babar Azam and Co 👏❤️#PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/xJNTKfSOBe — JIMMRZ (@Jimmrz_) July 20, 2023

A complete team effort! @iShaheenAfridi with the new ball always opens the winning door for Pakistan, S. Shakeel's 200* in 1st innings was splendid. Congratulations boys for a terrific win over Sri Lanka. 👏#PAKvsSL — Saeed Anwar (@ImSaeedAnwar) July 20, 2023

Babar Azam has won 7 out of 9 Away matches as a Captain In Test Cricket. He is second Best For Pakistan After Misbah Ul Haq( 13 Away Wins in 32 Matches). First choice Captain for Pakistan🇵🇰♥️. #PAKvSL #SLvPAK #BabarAzam #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/MymcbTtV2c — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) July 20, 2023