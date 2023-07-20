NEPRA Increases Electricity Price by Rs. 1.90 Per Unit Under Fuel Price Adjustment

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPREA) has announced a Rs. 1.90 per unit increase in the power tariff due to the monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of May.

This adjustment will be reflected in the consumers’ bills during the month of August.

The raised electricity tariff will be applicable to all consumer categories, except for lifeline consumers and those served by Karachi Electric (KE).

This measure will place an additional burden of Rs. 23 billion on the already strained masses, who are grappling with the challenges of surging inflation and a weakened economy.

Earlier, on July 14, NEPRA had approved a separate increase in the base power tariff by Rs. 4.96 per unit for the FY2023-24.

The recommendation for this hike in the base tariff, which would raise it from Rs. 24.82 per unit to Rs. 29.78 per unit, has been forwarded to the federal government for final approval.

As per NEPRA’s spokesperson, the federal cabinet will determine whether this increase in power tariff will be implemented in phases or implemented all at once.

It’s important to note that in FY2022-23, the federal government had increased the base power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit in three phases.