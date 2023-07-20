World Bank, FBR Agree to Continue Cooperation on Reforms Under PRR Program

Najy Benhassine, Country Director, World Bank, and Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad held a meeting today at FBR Headquarters to review the progress of the Pakistan Raises Revenue (PRR) Program during the last financial year.

It was noted that during the four years of the project, significant achievements have been made for sustainable revenue mobilization, taxpayer facilitation, and reducing the cost of doing business under the PRRP.

In particular, the harmonization of Sales Tax laws and procedures among provinces and the federal government was a landmark achievement with benefits for taxpayers and all revenue authorities. Other key achievements include reducing the cost of doing business by a reduction in withholding lines from 58 to 33, an increase in the imports & exports through the green channel from 35 percent to 66 percent, and a broadening of the tax base.

During the meeting, it was stressed that all efforts should be made for achieving the next objective of launching of Single Portal to facilitate Sales Tax Return filing.

FBR has been publishing detailed tax expenditure reports to improve transparency. Both sides agreed to continue the focus on the upgradation of IT infrastructure and automation of FBR and for the timely completion of project targets.

The FBR chairman appreciated the contributions and efforts put in by the teams on both sides. The Country Director also appreciated the progress and termed the GST harmonization as the flagship achievement of FBR. The FBR and World Bank agreed to continue cooperation in pursuing the reforms agenda under the project.

The World Bank team included Gailius Draugelis, Operations Manager, Tobias Haque, Lead Country Economist, Lucy Pan, Senior Economist, Irum Touqeer, Public Sector Specialist and Shabih Ali Mohib, Manager. Member Reforms, FBR, Ardesher Tariq, and members of the project team were also present in the meeting.