Arshad Nadeem to Make Grand Return at World Athletics Championship

Arshad Nadeem is all set to make a comeback next month as he prepares to represent his country in the World Athletics Championship in Hungary.

The event is scheduled to take place in Budapest from August 19 to 27, and fans are eager to witness the extraordinary prowess of Nadeem on the global stage.

The participation of Arshad Nadeem was confirmed by an official at the AFP, who expressed delight in welcoming the accomplished athlete back into the fold.

Previously, the renowned athlete was unable to compete in the Asian Athletics Championship due to an injury sustained during the National Games held in Quetta.

However, the 26-year-old athlete has regained fitness and is fully committed to preparing for the upcoming marquee events.

His inclusion in the World Athletics Championship is well-earned, as he successfully met the entry standard during the specified qualification period last year in July.

Arshad Nadeem boasts an impressive 5th rank in the world in the javelin throw rankings, establishing himself as one of Pakistan’s most exceptional sporting talents.

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan holds high hopes for their star athlete, who also clinched a gold medal for the nation in the Islamic Solidarity Games last year.