Govt Set to Reconstitute Board of Privatization Commission

The federal cabinet has given its approval for the removal of members of the Board of the Privatization Commission.

The cabinet gave its approval through circulation and the federal government will now constitute a new Board of the Commission.

The members who have been removed include, Zafar Iqbal, Engr. Memon Abdul Jabbar, Zafar Iqbal Sobani, Arsallah Khan Hoti, Khurram Schehzad, Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Yawar Irfan Khan, and Etrat Hussain Rizvi.

The members served on the board in the tenure of the incumbent government, the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, and during the previous government of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN). The members were appointed in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

Zafar Iqbal Sobani and Arsallah Khan Hoti were appointed in 2013. In 2014, Zafar Iqbal and Khurram Schehzad were appointed while Engr. Memon Abdul Jabbar, Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Yawar Irfan Khan, and Etrat Hussain Rizvi were appointed to the board in 2015.

According to the Privatization Commission Ordinance, 2000, the general management and administration of the affairs of the Commission shall vest in the Board. The Board shall consist of the Chairman, the Secretary, and six other members, or such other higher number as may be determined by the Federal Government.

Under the Ordinance, the Chairman of the Commission shall also be the Chairman of the Board while the Secretary of the Commission shall also be the Secretary of the Board