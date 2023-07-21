Italian Footballer Donnarumma and Partner Targeted in Paris Armed Robbery

Star Italian footballer, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and his partner, Alessia Elefante, fell victim to an armed robbery at their residence in the eighth district of Paris.

The unexpected attack, carried out by an organized gang, left the couple tied up and traumatized before they managed to escape to safety at a nearby hotel.

According to police sources, several assailants broke into Donnarumma’s flat in the heart of the French capital, where they were subjected to a harrowing ordeal.

The alarm was raised by hotel staff who promptly alerted the authorities, while the couple was taken to a hospital for medical examination and emotional support.

According to the media reports, the thieves made away with valuable jewelry and luxury goods estimated to be worth up to €500,000 (£430,000).

A spokesperson for the Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that the relevant authority had initiated an investigation into the incident to find the culprit.

The charges under scrutiny include armed robbery and aggravated violence, highlighting the severity of the attack on the renowned footballer and his partner.

The goalkeeper, who made the move to Paris, was expected to join the PSG squad ahead of the first pre-season friendly match and a subsequent tour of Japan.

However, the attack has understandably disrupted these plans, and the health and safety of the 24-year-old have become the primary concern for the club.