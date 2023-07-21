Mohammad Waseem’s Title Fight at Risk Following UAE Visa Rejection

Pakistani boxing sensation, Mohammad Waseem faces uncertainty over his upcoming title fight against Donnie Nietes of the Philippines in Dubai.

The much-anticipated bout, scheduled for July 22, hangs in the balance after Waseem’s visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was unexpectedly rejected.

Apparently, an oversight made by a member of Waseem’s team, an Indian national, led to the unfortunate denial of the visa by Dubai authorities.

The team of the three-time WBC world silver flyweight champion acted promptly and re-submitted the application, hoping for a positive response within the next 12-13 hours.

It was reported that if the visa is not granted in time, the championship fight might have to be postponed until late July or early August.

The disappointment is palpable for Waseem, who has been training in Scotland, eagerly preparing for his clash against the formidable four-time world champion, Nietes.

The forthcoming bout, which is supported by Dubai-based Disrupt Promotions, carries immense significance for Waseem, who has won 12 out of his 14 professional bouts.

Having recently joined Disrupt Promotions after previous managerial setbacks, Waseem is determined to prove his mettle in the ring and ascend the flyweight rankings.