PSG Gives Record-Breaking $1.1 Billion Offer to Mbappe

UEFA Champions League club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has reportedly offered Kylian Mbappe a mind-boggling 10-year deal worth $1.11 billion.

According to the media reports, the professional football club is eager to secure the services of their 24-year-old star forward for the foreseeable future.

The proposed deal, if accepted by the football sensation, would smash all existing records, making it the highest-paid sports contract in history.

Such a sum would place Mbappe at the pinnacle of the Forbes list as the highest-paid Athlete annually, cementing his financial legacy for years to come.

The development comes at a time when Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a potential move to Real Madrid, reigniting speculations that surfaced last season.

Having joined PSG in 2017 on a five-year contract, the young prodigy found himself in a place to make a final decision as the terms of his initial agreement approached expiration.

Mbappe stunned the world by opting to remain loyal to Paris Saint-Germain, shunning the advances of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

For Real Madrid, the rejection by Mbappe last season served as a bitter pill to swallow, and this new development may leave them pondering what could have been.