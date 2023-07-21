UAE Has the Fastest Mobile Internet on Planet

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken the crown for the world’s fastest mobile internet speed, a recent report by Ookla confirmed.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index, an online tool that measures internet speed performance, listed the UAE as the globe’s leader in mobile internet speed for most of the first half of 2023.

ALSO READ China to Reschedule $2 Billion Debt Owed by Pakistan

The country hit its peak in June, having a download speed of 204.24 Mbps and an upload speed of 22.72 Mbps.

Remarkably, the UAE has managed to clinch the top spot five times out of six in 2023, leading the months of January, February, March, May, and June. In April, they held the second spot.

When it comes to fixed broadband speed, the UAE is no slouch either, sitting second globally for June. For the region and amongst other Arab nations, it secured the first position, with a download speed of 239.2 Mbps.

However, Singapore stole the show globally, offering an average speed of 247.29 Mbps.

ALSO READ Netflix Password Sharing Banned in UAE

Ookla’s quarterly reports revealed some additional interesting facts. In the second quarter of 2023, Etisalat, a prominent telecom player, bagged the fastest median download speeds for both mobile and fixed broadband at 216.65 Mbps and 261.98 Mbps, respectively.

Not only that, Etisalat also outranked others with the quickest median 5G download speed at 680.88 Mbps and had the lowest median mobile multi-server latency at just 35ms.