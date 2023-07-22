Babar Azam Gives a Motivational Pep Talk to Pakistan Shaheens Ahead of Emerging Asia Cup Final Against India

Pakistan Shaheens will face India A in the final of the ongoing Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on 23 July, to defend their title at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam paid a valuable visit to the Pakistan Shaheens to instill a sense of confidence and determination into the young Pakistani squad ahead of the blockbuster clash.

Gathered at the team hotel, the Pakistan Shaheens received a memorable surprise as the Pakistan national team stars, including the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, welcomed the young guns. Adding to the surprise, Babar Azam gave a special pep talk in preparation for the grand final against arch-rivals.

Drawing from his experience, the all-format captain shared his thoughts on how to overcome the neighboring country and clinch the Emerging Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan captain @babarazam258 gives a pep talk to the Shaheens side ahead of the #ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup final 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/CVJUim0ZBb — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 22, 2023

The world number one ODI batter, during his speech, emphasized the significance of playing as a cohesive unit and maintaining a positive mindset, even under pressure.

“Babar highlighted the significance of not letting the magnitude of the occasion overwhelm us and instead focusing on executing our game,” one of the players said.

Pakistan Shaheens have showcased an exceptional display of talent throughout the tournament, winning two group matches and then a semi-final against Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam made sure to acknowledge the efforts of his young talent and expressed his confidence in their capabilities to shine on the grand stage.