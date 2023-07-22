iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Will Only Reach a Few Lucky Buyers At Launch

A recent report indicates that the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro, and particularly the iPhone 15 Pro Max, will be in limited supply following their September launch. This scarcity seems to be rooted in issues with screen production at LG Display.

These problems arise from the employment of a new manufacturing process aimed at reducing the bezel size. This appears to be a similar challenge to one Apple previously encountered with some of its Apple Watch models.

Reportedly, the displays for the iPhone 15 Pro, and particularly the Pro Max, produced by LG, are failing reliability tests during a process that fuses the display to the metal shell. In an attempt to rectify this issue, Apple is currently modifying the design of the LG-produced displays to enable them to pass these tests. But as a backup, Apple has Samsung-manufactured displays available for use in assembly.

Nevertheless, it’s believed that these complications will result in a limited quantity of units being available right from the launch, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max expected to be the hardest to acquire, closely followed by the Pro model.

A different report from earlier suggested that Apple might postpone the launch by several weeks. However, this new source disputes that theory, favoring the scarcity hypothesis instead. Regardless of the reason, it’s clear that an issue with the displays is affecting Apple’s launch plans.

Source: gsmarena