Javed Afridi Announces Rs. 1 Million Prize for Squash Champion Hamza Khan

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, has announced a prize of 1 million rupees for World Junior Squash Championship winner, Hamza Khan.

In a momentous achievement for Pakistan’s squash community, Hamza Khan secured victory at the World Junior Squash Championship held in Melbourne.

Recognizing the significance of Hamza Khan’s achievement and the pride he brought to the nation, Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, has announced a generous prize of 1 million rupees from the Zalmi Foundation. The prize is meant to celebrate and appreciate the pride Hamza Khan has brought to the nation after years-long wait.

Hamza Khan’s victory has marked a historic moment, as he became the first player from Pakistan to win the World Junior Squash Championship since Jansher Khan’s triumph 37 years ago. His journey to the championship was filled with intense matches and fierce competition, showcasing his exceptional talent and determination on the squash court.

CONGRATULATIONS PAKISTAN.

HAMZA KHAN YOU THE CHAMP BOY.

PROUD OF YOU. Rs 1M TOKEN OF APPRECIATION FROM Zalmi Foundation @FoundationZalmi @iamhamzakhan21 #HamzaKhan #ZalmiFoundation https://t.co/bklx3kMhfJ — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) July 23, 2023

The prize from the Peshawar Zalmi Foundation not only acknowledged Hamza Khan’s achievement but also highlighted the foundation’s commitment to promoting and supporting sports in Pakistan. This generous gesture is expected to inspire other young athletes and encourage them to pursue excellence in their sporting endeavors.