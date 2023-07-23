Mohammad Amir Set to Join Derbyshire as Local ‘British’ Player

Derbyshire is set to sign Mohammad Amir as a local player for the next County cricket season.

Derbyshire Cricket Club is gearing up for an exciting addition to their team as they prepare to sign former Pakistan fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, as a local player for the upcoming season.

Having retired from international cricket in 2020, Amir has been plying his trade in county cricket as an overseas player, representing renowned teams like Essex and Gloucestershire.

As Mohammad Amir is now in the process of obtaining British citizenship, with his wife already being a British citizen, this citizenship will enable him to sign a deal with Derbyshire and represent them in various game formats as a local player. He will also play The Hundred as a local player and not an overseas star.

Derbyshire’s Head Coach, Mickey Arthur, is optimistic about Amir’s inclusion, as he aims to rebuild the team’s performance in the County Championship.

With his bowling prowess and adaptability to English conditions, Amir is poised to make a notable impact in Derbyshire’s bowling department. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await his stint with the club, eager to witness his stellar performances in the county cricket arena.