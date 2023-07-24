News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Karachi Gets More New Buses For People’s Bus Service

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 24, 2023 | 4:37 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the arrival of another People’s Bus Service (PBS) fleet in Karachi. He made the announcement via his official Twitter account.

Memon tweeted:

Good news, once again! New fleet of Buses arrived in Karachi, which will allow the start of new routes in just a few days by the Transport Department government of Sindh allowing further ease, access and mobility for the public.

The administration introduced a smartphone app last month for PBS passengers. On the occasion, Memon stated the new app lets iPhone and Android users track buses in real-time, and check bus fares, times, and other information.

ALSO READ

He said that the provincial administration can monitor bus service in real-time through the app, and it also provides important intra-city commuter service information in Karachi and other cities.

Regarding other transport projects, Memon said:

The government is actively preparing to launch e-taxis and is making rapid progress on the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, which will be Pakistan’s first BRT system operating on biogas.


lens

Bird Sheds Its Feathers: Elon Musk is Rebranding Twitter as ‘X’
Read more in lens

proproperty

Meeting Held to Review WASA Performance and Illegal Connections
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>