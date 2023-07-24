Karachi Gets More New Buses For People’s Bus Service

Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the arrival of another People’s Bus Service (PBS) fleet in Karachi. He made the announcement via his official Twitter account.

Memon tweeted:

Good news, once again! New fleet of Buses arrived in Karachi, which will allow the start of new routes in just a few days by the Transport Department government of Sindh allowing further ease, access and mobility for the public.

#Karachi – Good news, once again! New fleet of Buses arrived in karachi, which will allow the start of new routes in just a few days by the Transport Department government of Sindh allowing further ease, access and mobility for the public. To add further, more buses will be… pic.twitter.com/nlTCMaca38 — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) July 23, 2023

The administration introduced a smartphone app last month for PBS passengers. On the occasion, Memon stated the new app lets iPhone and Android users track buses in real-time, and check bus fares, times, and other information.

He said that the provincial administration can monitor bus service in real-time through the app, and it also provides important intra-city commuter service information in Karachi and other cities.

Regarding other transport projects, Memon said: