Three Men Allegedly Raped and Blackmailed MPhil Student in Punjab

A female student, enrolled in the M.Phil program at a women’s university in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh district, has come forward to report a harrowing ordeal she endured. Her account involves multiple rapes and blackmail by three men.

According to her statement, it began a year ago when she was drugged and raped by a man named Zain. The perpetrator then used explicit videos of her to manipulate and blackmail her. This led to the horror of enduring multiple rapes at his hands.

As the authorities got involved, it was discovered that the main suspect had managed to flee to Dubai. From there, he callously shared the deplorable videos with his friends, who then followed in his cruel footsteps, perpetuating the cycle of blackmail and assault against the victim. The situation took an even darker turn when these obscene videos were sent to her family and circulated on social media, causing immense distress and humiliation.

In the face of such devastating circumstances, the victim pleaded with the authorities for action against all the accused involved in this heinous crime.