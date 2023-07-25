Vivo to Boost Flagship Phone Cameras With Its New Chip

Vivo has just unveiled its V3 imaging chip which is meant to grace its upcoming flagships for enhanced photography. It promises to introduce a 4k movie portrait mode in future flagship phones, mirroring the Cinematic mode found on iPhones.

The revelation was teased by Jia Jingdong, the company’s VP and General Manager of Brand & Product Strategy, on Weibo. The V3 chip unveiling is the first major announcement at Vivo’s ongoing imaging festival, which runs from July 23 to 31.

In an enthusiastic online post, Jia Jingdong elaborates on the capabilities of the self-developed 6nm V3 chip. He mentions that the chip will empower vivo smartphones to record portrait mode videos at up to 4K resolution and provide sophisticated post-processing editing features.

Apart from the 4k portrait mode, it’s likely that the chip will facilitate additional features. However, the key question remains: which device will debut this chip?

It’s a safe bet to assume it will be incorporated into Vivo’s forthcoming imaging flagship, the X100, which is anticipated to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. This probably denotes the Chinese launch date while the global launch is likely meant for a few months later.

There are few details available about this smartphone, but since it is going to be a flagship handset, it will be competing with the likes of Xiaomi 14, Samsung Galaxy S24, and the iPhone 15.