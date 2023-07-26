Launch of 3G/4G Services in Pakistan Created 0.2 Million Jobs

Since the launch of 3G/4G in Pakistan, an estimated total employment of 200,000 (direct and indirect) has been generated by the telecom sector, as per documents revealed.

The documents, available with ProPakistani, noted that with the successful auction of spectrum in 2100 MHz and 1800 MHz bands in June 2014, telecom operators launched 3G /4G services in Pakistan.

Over the years, operators have expanded their 3G/4G networks and towers across Pakistan and generated direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Since the launch of 3G/4G in Pakistan, an estimated total employment of 200,000 (direct and indirect) has been generated by the telecom sector, of which, 5,780 are direct job creation by telecom companies, whereas, the rest are indirect job opportunities that include employment generated through Mobile Phone Shops, Franchises/Retailers, Tower Manufacturers, Tower Installation Companies, Tower Security Staff, Sub- Contractors, Consulting / Service Companies.

In addition, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has also issued 30 authorizations to mobile device manufacturing companies that have also generated an estimated 50,000 employment opportunities.

It may be noted that the above-referred employment estimates do not include induced employment generated in the economy by widespread usage of 3G/4G services in the country such as e-commerce, e-businesses, e-banking, ride-hailing and delivery services, freelancing, etc.

The documents further stated that employment estimates are based only on the information available with PTA. However, currently, approximately 44,200 employees work in all telecom companies in Pakistan and there are 128 million broadband subscribers in the country.