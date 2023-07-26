Malaysian Seamer Breaks Record for Best Bowling Figures in T20I Cricket

Malaysian seamer, Syazrul Idrus etched his name in cricket history during the opening game of the T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier in Kuala Lumpur.
Idrus became the first-ever cricketer to claim seven wickets in a T20I, leaving cricket enthusiasts awestruck with his exceptional performance against China.
The astonishing figures of 4-1-8-7 showcased his mastery over swing bowling, and he clean-bowled all the batters.
The ability of the right-arm pacer to consistently hit the right line and length made him an unstoppable force, dismantling the batters with ease.
The 32-year-old bowler not only surpasses all previous T20I records, but his bowling figures also stand as the best in the history of T20 cricket.
The previous record-holder, Colin Ackermann, had achieved a notable feat of 7 for 18 for Leicestershire against Birmingham Bears in the 2019 Vitality Blast.
In T20I, Idrus also toppled the previous record held by Peter Aho as the Nigerian bowler had claimed six wickets for a mere five runs against Sierra Leone.
Deepak Chahar and Dinesh Nakrani share joint-third-best T20 bowling figures among Full Member nations, both registering 6 for 7 against Bangladesh and Lesotho, respectively.
|Bowler
|Country
|Opposition
|Best figures
|Syazrul Idrus
|Malaysia
|China
|7/8
|Peter Aho
|Nigeria
|Sierra Leone
|6/5
|Deepak Chahar
|India
|Bangladesh
|6/7
|Dinesh Nakrani
|Uganda
|Lesotho
|6/7
|Ajantha Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|Zimbabwe
|6/8