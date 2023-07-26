Pakistan Storms into the Semi-Finals of Asian U-16 Volleyball Championship

The Pakistan U16 volleyball team emerged triumphant in a one-sided quarterfinal encounter, sending Australia packing with a convincing 3-0 victory.
The sensational performance showcased by Pakistan left fans eager to witness their next challenge in the upcoming semi-finals of the Championship.
Pakistan thoroughly outplayed their counterparts with a scoreline of 25-13, 25-19, and 25-14, leaving no doubt about their intentions to claim the victory.
Asian U-16 Volleyball Championship
Pakistan are through to the semi-final after easily defeating Australia.
Score: 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-14)
Japan or Iran await Pakistan in the semi-finals. Need to beat Thailand in the next second round match to avoid Iran in the semi-final. pic.twitter.com/4zu8J1e6l4
— Home of 🇵🇰 Olympic Sports (@Pak_Sports2024) July 26, 2023
The strategic gameplay of the Men in Green, impeccable coordination, and lightning-fast reflexes make them a formidable force in the regional competition.
Their emphatic victory has earned them a well-deserved spot in the semi-finals, where they will lock horns against one of the strong sides, Thailand tomorrow.
Pakistan stormed into the quarter-finals with a straight-sets victory over Mongolia in the 1st Asian Men’s Under-16 Volleyball Championship yesterday.