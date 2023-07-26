Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Storms into the Semi-Finals of Asian U-16 Volleyball Championship

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 26, 2023 | 5:40 pm

The Pakistan U16 volleyball team emerged triumphant in a one-sided quarterfinal encounter, sending Australia packing with a convincing 3-0 victory.

The sensational performance showcased by Pakistan left fans eager to witness their next challenge in the upcoming semi-finals of the Championship.

Pakistan thoroughly outplayed their counterparts with a scoreline of 25-13, 25-19, and 25-14, leaving no doubt about their intentions to claim the victory.

The strategic gameplay of the Men in Green, impeccable coordination, and lightning-fast reflexes make them a formidable force in the regional competition.

Their emphatic victory has earned them a well-deserved spot in the semi-finals, where they will lock horns against one of the strong sides, Thailand tomorrow.

Pakistan stormed into the quarter-finals with a straight-sets victory over Mongolia in the 1st Asian Men’s Under-16 Volleyball Championship yesterday.

