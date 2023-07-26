PIA and Air China Launch Flights to 16 Chinese Cities

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a partnership with Air China, facilitating passengers’ travel from Pakistan to 16 Chinese cities. The cities include major metropolises such as Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hangzhou.

Further enhancing this initiative, PIA is offering a special 20 percent discount for students traveling between Pakistan and China. The reduction in fares marks an encouraging step towards supporting academic exchanges between the two nations.

ALSO READ Over 400 Finance Jobs Available for UAE Graduates at Ethraa Career Fair

In addition, PIA is providing passengers with free baggage allowances. For economy class passengers, an 80 kg limit is in place, whereas for executive economy class travelers can avail of a 100 kg allowance.

ALSO READ Islamabad Issues Traffic Plan for Muharram Processions on July 27

PIA has stated that the new services will be operational from 6 August. To start with, the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route will see a weekly flight, departing Beijing every Sunday.

Regarding the fare, the cost of a one-way ticket from Beijing to Islamabad stands at RMB 3814, and a return ticket is priced at RMB 5685.