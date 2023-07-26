Cat Drops 15-Day-Old Baby from Rooftop in India

A 15-day-old baby tragically lost his life after being dropped from a building’s roof by a cat in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, India.

According to reports from an Indian news agency, the father, Hassan, recounted the horrifying event. He revealed that his wife Asma raised an alarm upon seeing a feline carrying their son, Rihan, who was sleeping next to her. In a desperate attempt to save the baby, Hassan tried to chase the cat away, but the cat dropped Rihan from the rooftop.

Hassan also shared that the cat had been a frequent visitor near their home since the twins, Rihan and Alshifa, were born. The family had previously tried to scare the cat away on multiple occasions. Local authorities, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Usawan Police Station, confirmed the baby’s untimely death.

This is not the first time animals have been involved in fatal incidents with babies in India. Back in 2018, a similar tragedy occurred in Runkata town near Agra, where a monkey snatched a 12-day-old infant from his mother and killed him.