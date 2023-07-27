TikTok is Also Competing With Twitter and Threads With Text Only Posts

TikTok now lets you share text-only posts similar to Twitter and Threads, a notable shift for the social media platform typically associated with short videos.

This new format is the most recent modification in the social media scene, following Twitter’s rebranding to ‘X’ on Sunday and Meta’s launch of its text-based social media app, Threads, earlier this month.

TikTok disclosed the update in a blog post on Monday night, though some users say that they have been able to use this feature as early as June. This was most likely through an early testing phase.

Here is what TikTok said in a blog post:

With text posts, we’re expanding the boundaries of content creation for everyone on TikTok, giving the written creativity we’ve seen in comments, captions, and videos a dedicated space to shine.

The new feature enables users to share posts without the typical background visuals like videos and photos that TikTok is renowned for. The text post feature does not seem to have a distinctive name.

Prior to the introduction of this format, users were able to overlay text on video and image posts, as well as include it in captions and comments. Some users even fashioned their own text-only posts by sharing screenshots of text-centered content sourced from outside TikTok, such as other social media apps or text message dialogues.

The text posts on TikTok can be personalized just like video and photo posts, allowing for the addition of music, background colors, and stickers. Users can also tag others and incorporate hashtags.

According to a TikTok spokesperson, text posts can contain up to 1,000 characters. However, the app will maintain its character restrictions for video descriptions at 2,200 characters and comments at 150 characters, the company stated.

Via: New York Times