FBR Launches Upgraded Tax Filing System IRIS 2.0

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 27, 2023 | 8:04 pm

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad Thursday launched IRIS 2.0, an upgraded version of the tax filing system developed by Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) at the FBR Headquarters.

IRIS 2.0 marks a significant milestone in tax administration with improved user experience, enhanced efficiency, and cost-saving for the FBR. IRIS 1.0 and its successor IRIS 1.1, while pioneering, faced several challenges which impacted its performance and user satisfaction in addition to its costly hardware requirements during peak loads.

Addressing these concerns head-on, IRIS 2.0 has undergone a major transformation, with a focus on robust backend enhancements and an intuitive frontend design, ensuring a seamless experience for both users and the FBR.

By upgrading to IRIS 2.0, the FBR will enhance its tax filing operations for achieving greater efficiency, and significantly reduce hardware expenditures. Ultimately, the improved user experience will elevate overall user satisfaction, making IRIS 2.0 a valuable asset for the FBR. IRIS 2.0 is indicative of the FBR and PRAL’s resolve to utilize cutting-edge technology for improved service delivery and greater efficiency.

>