Jay Shah Reportedly Agrees to Tweak World Cup Schedule Including Pak-Ind Game

The Pakistan-India match is expected to be delayed due to Navratri as the ODI World Cup schedule will see revisions.

It has been revealed that three member countries have raised concerns about the schedule for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. ICC Secretary Jay Shah acknowledged these reservations, leading to a decision to make changes to the existing schedule. However, it was clarified that the venues for the matches will remain unaffected.

In response to objections from member countries, the dates of certain matches will be revised. The revised schedule is expected to be released within the next two to three days, ensuring ample time for teams and fans to make necessary adjustments.

Of particular interest is the high-stakes clash between Pakistan and India, which has generated much speculation. Indian media reported that no definitive decision has been reached regarding a change of venue or date for this crucial encounter. However, there is a possibility that the match could take place on October 14th, with discussions underway to potentially advance the clash by a day due to the festivities of Navratri.

Despite three member countries requesting changes to the schedule, Jay Shah assured that there would be no major disruptions to the already-released World Cup schedule.

In addition to the changes expected in the schedule, the media has also reported that efforts are being made to provide free water to fans during the tournament.

The cricketing fraternity eagerly awaits the finalized details, hoping for a seamless and thrilling tournament that celebrates the spirit of the sport.