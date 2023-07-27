Mickey Arthur and Grant Bradburn’s Time With Pakistan Cricket Set to Come to an Abrupt End

A major reshuffling is underway within Pakistan cricket’s top brass, with team director Mickey Arthur and head coach Grant Bradburn unlikely to continue in their current roles.

This development comes on the heels of a significant leadership change in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), with Zaka Ashraf taking the helm from Najam Sethi.

Upon taking the reins, Ashraf seems intent on a complete strategic realignment, signaling this intent by appointing former cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq to head a newly constituted technical committee. This committee, under Misbah’s leadership, is now poised to make all major decisions regarding Pakistan cricket’s future.

The rationale behind the potential exit of Arthur and Bradburn is yet to be clarified, but it’s clear that Ashraf’s leadership signals a fresh start for the nation’s cricketing strategy. Misbah’s appointment is an intriguing aspect of this revamp – as a revered figure in Pakistan cricket, his wealth of experience could play a pivotal role in rejuvenating the team’s fortunes.

Despite the appointment of Misbah as the technical committee head, the decision to remove Bradburn and Arthur just a few months before the start of a hectic cricket schedule, which includes the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023 could prove to be a catastrophic one for Pakistan.

Mickey was appointed as Team director of Pakistan cricket on 20 April 2023 after a longstanding negotiation battle with former PCB chairman, Najam Sethi. Bradburn was appointed as head coach in May 2023, on a two-year contract