Pakistan Creates History by Winning Most Test Series in Sri Lanka

Pakistan cricket team secured a momentous milestone as they won their 5th Test series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. This outstanding achievement now makes Pakistan the most successful visiting team on the island nation, beating Australia and England, who had four series wins each in the past.

Apart from England and Australia, India and South Africa have also shown their strength in Sri Lanka, with India winning three Test series and South Africa securing two.

The recently concluded two-match Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka showcased captivating matches that kept cricket fans on the edge of their seats.

In the first Test, Pakistan displayed commendable tenacity as they chased down the target with four wickets remaining. Building upon their initial success, the Pakistani team showcased their sheer dominance in the second Test, outclassing Sri Lanka with a massive margin of an innings and 222 runs.

Pakistan cricket fans witnessed some exciting cricket with young stars proving their mettle in challenging conditions. The likes of Saud Shakeel and Abdullah Shafique scored double-centuries while Agha Salman, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed also showcased their immense talents at the biggest stage.

The Men in Green will now be looking to win their first Test series in Australia as they travel downunder for their next series in the World Test Championship.