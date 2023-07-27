MPCL Completes Drilling of Second Horizontal Well in HRL Reservoir of Mari Gas Field

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) announced on Monday that it has successfully drilled and tested a second horizontal development well in Habib Rahi Limestone (HRL) Reservoir of Mari Gas Field in Daharki, Sindh Province.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that the development well Mari 123H was drilled to a total measured depth of 1,846 meters with a horizontal section length of around 900 meters.

The statement added that after the acid stimulation job, the well was tested at a rate of around 20 MMSCFD of gas at a flowing wellhead pressure of 318 psig.

The well has been put on production immediately after testing. The company is evaluating opportunities to drill additional horizontal wells to better manage the delivery pressure, while sustaining the current production rates from HRL Reservoir, it added.

The notice highlighted that MPCL is the Operator of Mari Gas Field with 100 percent working interest.