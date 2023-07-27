MPCL Completes Drilling of Second Horizontal Well in HRL Reservoir of Mari Gas Field

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 27, 2023 | 2:50 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) announced on Monday that it has successfully drilled and tested a second horizontal development well in Habib Rahi Limestone (HRL) Reservoir of Mari Gas Field in Daharki, Sindh Province.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that the development well Mari 123H was drilled to a total measured depth of 1,846 meters with a horizontal section length of around 900 meters.

ALSO READ

The statement added that after the acid stimulation job, the well was tested at a rate of around 20 MMSCFD of gas at a flowing wellhead pressure of 318 psig.

The well has been put on production immediately after testing. The company is evaluating opportunities to drill additional horizontal wells to better manage the delivery pressure, while sustaining the current production rates from HRL Reservoir, it added.

The notice highlighted that MPCL is the Operator of Mari Gas Field with 100 percent working interest.

ProPK Staff

lens

Khushhal Khan and Madiha Imam Pair Up for the First Time in Drama Serial ‘Yahya’
Read more in lens

proproperty

ACE Exposes Wrongdoings in Faisalabad Master Plan Approval
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>