Pakistan to Face Cambodia in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers 1st Round

In an exciting draw for the first round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers of the Asian Federation, Pakistan has been pitted against Cambodia.

The anticipation among football enthusiasts is building as the two nations gear up for a thrilling two-legged affair, with the victor securing a spot in the 2nd round to compete against Asia’s top teams. Additionally, the matches will also double up as Asian Cup qualifiers, adding an extra layer of significance to the showdown.

ALSO READ List of All Pakistani Athletes Who Will Feature in Asian Games 2023

For Pakistan, this presents a momentous opportunity to script a new chapter in their football history. Despite participating in several first-round qualifying games over the years, the nation has yet to secure a victory in this crucial stage.

The forthcoming clash against Cambodia serves as a chance for Pakistan to break the streak and make a resounding statement on the global football stage.

Football fans across the country will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of the two-legged encounter, as Pakistan and Cambodia vie for glory and a chance to move one step er to FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification. The fixtures are sure to captivate audiences, igniting passion and celebration for the beautiful game in their respective nations.

ALSO READ Qayum Papa Stadium Introduces Balochistan’s First Synthetic Turf Football Pitch

Elsewhere, Afghanistan will face Mongolia, Maldives will lock horns with Bangladesh while Indonesia will face Brunei Darussalam and Nepal will face-off against Laos.