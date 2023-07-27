Pakistan’s Potential Opponents for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Round 2 Unveiled

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers are heating up, with Pakistan potentially facing Tajikistan, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia in a high-stakes battle in Group G of the second round. But first, they must triumph over Cambodia in a nail-biting two-legged tie in the first-round qualifiers.

Pakistan will face Cambodia in the first round of qualifiers on 12 and 17 August, with the first leg hosted by Cambodia while Pakistan will host the return leg. The winner of the tie, on aggregate score, will advance to the second round.

The second round is not only crucial for World Cup aspirations but also holds significant implications for the AFC Asian Cup, hosted by Saudi Arabia. The top two teams from each group will secure their places in this prestigious tournament.

As the stakes soar, the Pakistani team is gearing up to challenge some of the strongest contenders in Asian football. Group G’s composition suggests an exciting mix of football styles, promising thrilling matches for the fans.

The looming second round stands as a major milestone for all teams involved, serving as a proving ground for their potential in the global football arena. The world eagerly awaits as the teams vie for glory in the World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup.

Here is the complete draw: