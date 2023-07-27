Threads Will be Meta’s Next Big Social Network with 1 Billion Users: Mark Zuckerburg

In the context of Meta’s second-quarter earnings call with investors, CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed great optimism for Threads, the company’s rival platform to what was formerly known as Twitter.

Throughout the call on Wednesday, Zuckerberg fielded several questions about Threads and his outlook on its potential for sustained success. He pointed out that it is rather unusual in the tech industry that there hasn’t been a text-based conversation app reaching 1 billion users, highlighting the unique position Threads holds in this regard.

This sentiment aligns with his prior remarks about Threads and his recent interview with podcaster Lex Fridman.

Threads achieved a remarkable milestone by reaching 100 million signups faster than any other consumer software product in history. However, it is still a considerable distance away from joining the exclusive 1-billion-user club. Despite the initial surge of signups, its engagement has noticeably declined, although Zuckerberg mentioned that there are still “tens of millions” of daily active users.

Looking ahead, Zuckerberg emphasized that the primary focus of Threads revolves around enhancing user retention by addressing essential missing features. He expressed strong confidence that once these improvements are implemented, the app’s growth will receive a significant boost.

It’s worth noting that Meta has refrained from promoting Threads on Instagram or Facebook and has not invested in marketing efforts for the platform yet.

On another note, Elon Musk envisions his X super-app idea also achieving the milestone of 1 billion users, but he has distinct strategies and approaches to realize this ambitious goal.