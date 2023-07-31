Apple to Make Truly Bezel-Less iPhone With This Technology

Apple is exploring a new type of technology called ‘LIPO,’ or ‘low-injection pressure over-molding,’ which will allow it to make fullscreen iPhones and iPads with minimal bezels.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman from his Power On newsletter which often talks about Apple’s insider information.

Normally a new technology such as this takes years to finalize, but the first Apple products featuring LIPO tech are actually expected to appear by the end of this year. This means that Apple has likely been working on this for some time already.

Previous reports have already pointed out that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are going to feature thinner bezels, which corroborates the news of Apple’s new LIPO technology. These new iPhones are expected to beat the Xiaomi 13 Pro’s small bezel size, which is measured at 1.81mm.

Current iPhones have bezels measuring 2.2mm, but thanks to the LIPO technology, the size will reportedly decrease to 1.5mm. This tech started debuting on Apple products starting with the Watch Series 7.

As mentioned earlier, the new LIPO technology will not just grace the new iPhones, but newer iPads as well, though Gurman has not mentioned which particular models will get it first and when.

Sadly, Gurman has not mentioned how much this technology will cost the customers, but other reports did say that the new generation of iPhones will be more expensive. This will also have to do with their new titanium frames and more.