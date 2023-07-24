Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be Stronger and Lighter With Grade 5 Titanium

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 series is rumored to get several upgrades over its predecessor and this may include an update to its build as well. An industry tipster has now revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro models will have Grade 5 titanium for extra durability.

Using titanium instead of stainless steel on smartphones has multiple advantages such as more durability, but also less weight. This would bring down the weight of the chunky iPhone Pro Max, which is known as one of the beefiest phones on the market.

One downside, however, is that titanium is more expensive than steel, and perhaps that’s why the new Pro models are expected to be more expensive this time.

ALSO READ Apple Could Massively Increase iPhone Prices This Year

But if Apple is indeed using titanium for its Pro phones, then it could mean that it’s sticking with stainless steel for its standard iPhones, setting apart the two tiers even more.

ALSO READ iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Will Only Reach a Few Lucky Buyers At Launch

The Cupertino giant started this trend last year with the iPhone 14 lineup keeping more premium materials limited to the Pro models. The new A16 Bionic chip only made it to the Pro phones while the vanilla and Plus had to stick with the older A15 SoC. The same goes for Dynamic Island, which is now expected to be available on cheaper iPhones too.

If this trend continues, we might see the titanium build come down to the regular iPhones next year, including the new chipsets and more.