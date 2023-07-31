Electricity Thief Stabs Man to Death For Reporting Him

In a clash over electricity theft in Karachi on Sunday, a man lost his life while his brother was injured. The clash took place within the jurisdiction of the Korangi Industrial Area police station.

The police and rescue workers transferred the victims to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). The deceased was identified as Farhan-ul-Haq, a 25-year-old, while his injured brother was named Rehan-ul-Haq, aged 28.

According to SHO Humayun Khan, the conflict erupted when a neighbor named Mumtaz obtained an illegal ‘Kunda’ electricity connection. Someone reported the matter to the power supply company, leading to the disconnection of the unauthorized connection. Mumtaz accused Farhan of being the informant and confronted him.

During the altercation, Mumtaz stabbed Farhan to death and injured his brother when he tried to intervene. The police have taken Mumtaz into custody and filed a case against him.