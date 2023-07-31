Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Ricky Ponting Questions Controversial Ball Change in 5th Ashes Test

By Ayna Dua | Published Jul 31, 2023 | 8:41 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Former Australia captain, Ricky Ponting, has called for an investigation into the controversial ball change during the fifth Test match of Ashes 2023, which seemed to favor England and led to a fightback.

On the final morning of the fifth Ashes Test match at the Oval, the English bowlers were able to clinch the game back from Australia’s jaws, which has been related to a change in ball by the umpires.

ALSO READ

Ricky Ponting expressed serious concerns over the ball change incident during the Ashes match. He pointed out that the replacement ball appeared noticeably newer than the original one, raising doubts about its suitability for play. A video clearly showed a significant contrast between the two balls, leading Ponting to label the decision as a “blunder” that needs thorough investigation.

The former Australia captain emphasized that the change had a drastic impact on the game’s dynamics, with England’s bowlers benefiting from more movement and taking crucial early wickets in the decisive morning session.

ALSO READ

Ponting’s views have ignited discussions about the integrity and fairness of the match as the former Australian captain has demanded an investigation of the matter.

Ayna Dua

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>