Ricky Ponting Questions Controversial Ball Change in 5th Ashes Test

Former Australia captain, Ricky Ponting, has called for an investigation into the controversial ball change during the fifth Test match of Ashes 2023, which seemed to favor England and led to a fightback.

On the final morning of the fifth Ashes Test match at the Oval, the English bowlers were able to clinch the game back from Australia’s jaws, which has been related to a change in ball by the umpires.

Ricky Ponting expressed serious concerns over the ball change incident during the Ashes match. He pointed out that the replacement ball appeared noticeably newer than the original one, raising doubts about its suitability for play. A video clearly showed a significant contrast between the two balls, leading Ponting to label the decision as a “blunder” that needs thorough investigation.

"There's no way in the world you can look at those two balls there and say in any way that they're comparable" 😤 Ricky Ponting is NOT happy with that 'new' ball 😳 pic.twitter.com/maDFpv8RhM — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 31, 2023

The former Australia captain emphasized that the change had a drastic impact on the game’s dynamics, with England’s bowlers benefiting from more movement and taking crucial early wickets in the decisive morning session.

Ponting’s views have ignited discussions about the integrity and fairness of the match as the former Australian captain has demanded an investigation of the matter.