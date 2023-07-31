Russian Wheat Shipment Reaches Karachi

The inaugural shipment of wheat, imported from Russia by the private sector, arrived at the Karachi Port on Sunday.

The government has allowed the import of wheat through both public and private channels to meet the shortfall of three million tons despite this year’s bumper crop. It’s the first vessel of Russian wheat to be imported by the private sector under this policy.

The private sector managed to secure the wheat at a cost of $279 per metric ton, which is expected to lead to a reduction in the ex-mill price of the commodity to approximately Rs. 92 per kg.

Back in March, a Russian vessel carrying 50,000 tonnes of wheat had docked at Gwadar Port. The decision to import wheat from Russia was taken by the government in response to the wheat shortage and the flour crisis across the country.