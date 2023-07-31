Take Charge and Experience the Power of 68W Fast Charge and a 15W Wireless Charge, Now Available to Pre-Order!

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series featuring a 68W All-Round FastCharge and a 15W wireless charge is now available to pre-order on Xpark at a starting price of PKR 53,999.

Pioneering All-Round FastCharge Technology in Pakistan in collaboration with TESLA Science Center, Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series enable great flexibility for smartphone charging experience altogether. The 68W and 45W All-Round FastCharge of Infinix NOTE 30 Pro and Infinix NOTE 30 respectively; not only enables fast or wireless charging but also open doors to multiple charging solutions.

For a starting price of Rs 53,999. Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series can now be pre-ordered from Xpark and also comes along with exclusive pre-order gifts.

The All-Around FastCharge Technology embedded in Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series is significantly aimed at changing the way users charge their smartphones such as a 68W fast charger of Infinix NOTE 30 Pro is efficient enough to charge a 5000mAh battery up to 80 percent in 30 minutes. Whereas, the 15W wireless charge enables users to hassle-free charge their smartphone and other mobile accessories as well.

Meanwhile, Infinix Note 30 comes with a 45W All-Round FastCharge which powers the battery to 75 percent in under half hour. Additionally, All-Round FastCharge Technology Of Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series not only enables Fast Charge or Wireless charge only but also open doors to AI Smart Charge, Bypass Charge and Reverse Charge as well.

CEO of Infinix, Mr Simon Feng, expressed his views about Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series saying: “We are excited to forefront the ground-breaking All-Round Fast Charge technology in Pakistan. With Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series, Infinix has yet again set a new benchmark of excellence.

The series is in fact a testament that we would continue to provide most updated & cutting-edge technology products to its devoted users.”

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 6NM processor for smooth performance and responsiveness, enabling users to navigate between apps and tasks with ease. When combined with an up to 16GB Extended RAM and 256 GB storage space, the NOTE 30 PRO series offers ample room for all apps and seamless multitasking, further enhancing users control over their daily smartphone usage. Also featuring a 10- bit AMOLED eye-care display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, Infinix NOTE 30 Pro enables an immersive visual experience along with rich details.

Furthermore, Infinix NOTE 30 series feature dual stereo sound speakers certified by JBL thereby enabling cinematic sound quality whether its about watching movies, listening to music, or playing games.

Starting from PKR 53,999, Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series is available to pre-order on Xpark and buyers can also get exclusive pre-order gifts upon pre-orders.