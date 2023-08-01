Federal Govt Notifies Rs. 32,000 Minimum Wage in Islamabad

In view of the recent inflation, the Office of the Chief Commissioner, Directorate of Industries & Labour Welfare, Islamabad, has taken decisive action to improve the livelihoods of workers by issuing a significant notification on minimum wages for all industrial and commercial establishments within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Effective from 1 July 2023, the new minimum monthly wages for adult unskilled workers employed in industrial undertakings within the ICT have been fixed at Rs. 32,000 for eight working hours per day. Juvenile workers, as permitted by law, will also receive a minimum wage of Rs. 32,000 for their 8-hour working day.

This wage increase aims to ensure a fair and equitable wage structure, highlighting the government’s commitment to labor welfare and human rights within the nation’s capital.

By implementing this new wage framework, the government seeks to foster a more inclusive and just work environment for the workforce while promoting economic stability and social development in the region. This move comes as a response to the current economic challenges, as the government strives to provide better support to workers amidst the rising cost of living.