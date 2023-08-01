Govt to Pay its Share of Investment in Reko Diq Project in Pakistani Rupees

Pakistan and Barrick Gold Corporation have agreed that the government will pay its share of investment in the Reko Diq project in the local currency.

According to Radio Pakistan, this agreement was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of Barrick Gold Corporation, which called on him in Islamabad today.

The Barrick Gold Corporation’s delegation was led by its Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow. He briefed the premier about the progress of the ongoing development work at Reko Diq.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier said participation of international companies including Barrick Gold in the Pakistan Mineral Summit is the manifestation of the restoration of confidence of international investors in Pakistan.

He said the success of the summit and the restoration of the confidence of international companies like Barrick Gold in Pakistan was made possible by the launch of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The premier said the Reko Diq project will be a game changer for the development of Balochistan and the region and will usher in a new era of development. He also directed all the authorities concerned to fulfill their responsibility in the implementation of the project.

The prime minister was informed that employment opportunities are being provided to the local people in the project and a significant amount of the investment will also be spent on the development of the area.