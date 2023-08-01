SIFC to Ensure Ease of Doing Business for Investors: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir Tuesday said the government, along with state institutions, had ensured the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), to bring the stakeholders on one platform.

According to APP, while addressing the Pakistan Mineral Summit, the army chief said SIFC had laid down new rules for ease of doing business for domestic and foreign investors in the country.

“We will ensure an investor-friendly system that avoids unnecessary delays and provides easy terms and conditions for business. There are vast mining opportunities in our country which will be realized through joint efforts,” the COAS added.

He also thanked the foreign delegates and investors for participating in the moot, which was the first such event in the country.

The army chief said that it is our social responsibility to play our collective role in the country’s economy.

“We must never lose hope. Our land is endowed with many minerals and to fully utilize this potential, we invite foreign investors to play their role in discovering the hidden treasures of Pakistan,” he added.