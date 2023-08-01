HEC Gives Temporary Executive Director Yet Another Extension

On Monday, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced a two-month extension of the tenure of Executive Director (ED) Dr. Shaista Sohail, marking her sixth consecutive extension. The extension comes in light of the ongoing delays in appointing a regular ED.

The appointment of a regular ED has faced multiple delays over the years, despite assurances from federal education minister Rana Tanveer in the National Assembly. The ED’s position is highly crucial as it also serves as the principal accounting officer and performs the duties of the commission’s secretary.

HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed confirmed that the short-listing process for candidates has been completed, and approximately a dozen candidates have been shortlisted for the position. However, the post has remained vacant since October 2018 when Dr. Arshad Ali resigned.

According to the rules, the post of regular ED should be filled through a competitive process based on merit. Following ad-hoc arrangements, Dr. Shaista Sohail assumed the role of ED in October 2020 on a deputation basis.

She retired in August 2021 after reaching the age of superannuation but has since been granted six extensions and is now on the verge of her seventh extension as her current tenure concludes.

In an ironic twist, the HEC, which regulates public and private universities and advocates against ad-hocism in educational institutions, has been running its own crucial office on an ad-hoc basis for an extended period.

The HEC advertised the post in January this year, prompting around 160 candidates to apply. Out of these applicants, 12 have been shortlisted for further consideration.

Despite the delays, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed assured that the post would soon be filled in accordance with the established rules. The extension granted to Dr. Shaista Sohail will provide continuity until the appointment of a regular ED is finalized.