Pakistan Post Increases Rates by 50%

Starting 1 August, Pakistan Post has increased its domestic and international postal rates by 50 percent. The Ministry of Communication issued a notification stating that the rates for non-registered ordinary letters, envelopes, and aerograms have been increased. For example, the rate for 20 grams has increased from Rs. 20 to Rs. 30, while the rate for 50 grams has increased from Rs. 38 to Rs. 60.

Rates for printed materials such as pamphlets, journals, periodicals, sheets of music, maps, printed circulars, invitations, bills, greeting cards, and books other than textbooks have also been increased from Rs. 2 to Rs. 5 per 100 grams.

Parcel rates have also seen an increase. For instance, the rate for a 1 kg parcel has increased from Rs. 100 to Rs. 150, while the rate for a 3-kilogram parcel has increased from Rs. 175 to Rs. 270.

The rates for printed materials and parcels, including textbooks, have been increased. Urgent mail service rates have also seen an increase. For deliveries within cities or between Rawalpindi and Islamabad, including all taxes and charges, the rates will be increased from Rs. 59 to Rs. 90. For 500-gram parcels, the rate will be Rs. 110, with an additional Rs. 45 for each half-kilogram thereafter.