Motorola Moto G14 Features a 50MP Camera and 5000 mAh Battery for Only $122

Earlier this year, the Moto G13 made its debut with a 720p display, which might not be the most desirable feature, but Motorola is now addressing this shortcoming with the new G14, which is equally affordable.

Design and Display

The Motorola Moto G14 features a much-welcome 6.5″ 1080p display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, representing a significant upgrade from its predecessor. This is based around an IPS LCD panel, although it operates at a standard 60Hz refresh rate (compared to the G13’s 90Hz, but this is a trade-off we are willing to accept).

Internals and Software

Regarding its specifications, the rest of the phone remains largely unchanged. The G14 is powered by a Unisoc T616 chipset, built on a 12nm process, with 2x Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and 6x A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. Additionally, it features a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. These specifications are quite similar to the Helio G85, which is present on the Moto G13.

It comes with Android 13 pre-installed, and there is only one configuration available, which includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You can expand storage capacity through a microSD card too.

Cameras

The camera setup remains unchanged, featuring a single rear camera (accompanied by a depth sensor) with a 50MP Quad Pixel sensor. The native pixel size is 0.64µm, but after binning, it becomes 1.28µm. Additionally, there is an 8MP front-facing camera (with a pixel size of 1.12µm). Both the front and rear cameras can record 1080p video at 30fps.

Battery and Pricing

The phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, offering up to 94 hours of music playback or up to 16 hours of video playback. It can be charged at up to 15W using the provided 20W charger, which is an improvement over the G13, albeit a minor one.

The Motorola Moto G14 is only available in India for now but with a very attractive pricing of $122. It is unclear when this particular model will appear in the international market.

Motorola Moto G14 Specifications