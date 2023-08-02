News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Toyota Teases an All-New Electric Off-Road SUV

By Waleed Shah | Published Aug 2, 2023 | 3:15 pm

At the global introduction of the all-new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, the automaker revealed details about its multi-pathway plan for carbon neutrality, which includes electric vehicles (EVs).

Toyota Compact Cruiser

The presentation ended with a silhouetted image of two SUVs. One of the EV designs is the much-discussed Compact Cruiser EV, hinted by its C-shaped headlamp characteristic. The Compact Cruiser EV has a strong front end, glasshouse, black bumpers, and fender flares.

Toyota Compact Cruiser

The Land Cruiser 70-inspired full-width upper grille with C-shaped headlights, an air intake, and a skid plate enhances its tough looks.

The side profile has a ladder on the right C-pillar and a kinked window line. The tailgate-protruding roof rack can seemingly accommodate large luggage items or a tent. Angled taillights and two-tone wheels complete the adventurous look of the modern SUV.

About the new concept, Toyota’s Chief Branding Officer Simon Humphries stated:

Our customers trust in us to keep Land Cruiser relevant and thriving toward the future. This future can be anything from carbon neutral approaches to ensuring the Land Cruiser brand is more affordable and within reach of even more people around the world. Suffice it to say, there are lots of exciting paths to changing the future of cars.


>