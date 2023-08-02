Toyota Teases an All-New Electric Off-Road SUV

At the global introduction of the all-new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, the automaker revealed details about its multi-pathway plan for carbon neutrality, which includes electric vehicles (EVs).

The presentation ended with a silhouetted image of two SUVs. One of the EV designs is the much-discussed Compact Cruiser EV, hinted by its C-shaped headlamp characteristic. The Compact Cruiser EV has a strong front end, glasshouse, black bumpers, and fender flares.

The Land Cruiser 70-inspired full-width upper grille with C-shaped headlights, an air intake, and a skid plate enhances its tough looks.

The side profile has a ladder on the right C-pillar and a kinked window line. The tailgate-protruding roof rack can seemingly accommodate large luggage items or a tent. Angled taillights and two-tone wheels complete the adventurous look of the modern SUV.

About the new concept, Toyota’s Chief Branding Officer Simon Humphries stated: