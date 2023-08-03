FBR Posts Mir Badshah Khan Wazir as New Member IR Operations

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 3, 2023 | 10:40 pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has posted a BS-21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service, Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, as new Member IR Operations.

According to FBR, Chief Commissioner, Large Taxpayer Office Lahore Mir Badshah Khan Wazir has been transferred to the Member IR Operations, FBR Islamabad position.

Wazir has a good reputation in the FBR and has worked in important positions in Lahore and Karachi. FBR also assigned the additional charge of the post of Member IR Policy to Wazir during the leave period of Afaque Ahmed Qureshi.

Sources said that FBR will also make transfers/postings on a large scale in the coming days.

>