Gloucestershire Surprisingly Sign Forgotten Pakistani All-Rounder for One Day Cup

Gloucestershire Cricket are delighted to announce the signing of Pakistani pace bowler Anwar Ali on a short-term deal until the end of the Club’s One Day Cup campaign.

The highly experienced former Pakistan international is expected to land in the country on Thursday.

A right-hand bat and right-arm medium-fast bowler, Ali has made 36 appearances in white-ball cricket for his national side and has claimed 28 international wickets. He made his debut for Pakistan in 2008 vs Zimbabwe in an IT20 and went on to make his ODI debut in 2013 vs South Africa.

Having played in franchise cricket around the world for the likes of Galle Gladiators in Sri Lanka, Quetta Gladiators, and Multan Sultans in the Pakistani Super League (PSL), Ali has accumulated more than 440 appearances in professional cricket.

He boasts an impressive return of 349 wickets from 108 First Class appearances with an overall economy of only 3.20. A capable lower-order batter, Ali has contributed 2,670 runs in red-ball cricket and 2,420 in List A cricket at an average of 31.84.

In 147 List A matches, Ali has registered 177 wickets from 147 appearances, and in T20 cricket, he has posted a return of 167 wickets and 1,500 runs from 187 appearances.

Speaking ahead of his debut in English cricket, 35-year-old Ali stated, “I’m very excited to have signed for Gloucestershire as I’ve always wanted to play in County Cricket. It’s especially nice to follow in the footsteps of Pakistanis like Zaheer Abbas and Sadiq Mohammed who played at the Club for such a long time.”