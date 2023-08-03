Infinix’s Stylish New Gaming Phone Costs Only $240

The Infinix GT 10 Pro, is the company’s first dedicated gaming phone that goes beyond a mere fast chipset. It has a stylish see-through back panel that is adorned with LEDs that can be used for notifications, game actions, and more.

Design and Display

The GT 10 Pro comes equipped with a 6.67” AMOLED screen boasting a sharp 1,080 x 2,400 resolution (20:9 aspect ratio). What sets it apart is the ability to run at three different refresh rates – 120Hz, 90Hz, and 60Hz – catering to diverse gaming preferences and saving battery at the same time. Moreover, it offers a 360Hz touch sampling rate when tracking two fingers simultaneously.

The screen is a 10-bit panel to ensure high color accuracy and it also has a in-display fingerprint sensor for quick unlocks.

Internals and Software

At the heart of the device lies the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, a newer 6nm (TSMC) chipset. This potent chip features a 4+4 setup, combining Cortex-A78 and A55 cores, with the mighty A78 core alongside the Mali-G77 GPU with 9 cores. Accompanied by a generous 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a capacious 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the Infinix GT 10 Pro boasts incredible speed and responsiveness.

The storage can be expanded by up to 1TB with a microSD card slot and you can get an extra 8 GB RAM through the virtual expansion feature.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro operates on Pure XOS 13, which is essentially Android 13 with a promise of a streamlined experience. The “pure” aspect refers to Infinix’s commitment to minimizing pre-installed applications and eliminating any intrusive ads.

Cameras

The rear camera setup of the Infinix GT 10 Pro comprises a high-resolution 108MP main module featuring an f/1.75 aperture and a substantial 1/1.67” sensor. Accompanying this primary sensor are two 2MP helper lenses. On the front, there’s a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

For low-light situations, the rear camera benefits from four LEDs acting as a flashlight, while the front camera is supported by two LEDs. As for video recording, the phone offers to capture 2K footage at 30fps or smooth 1080p videos at 60fps.

Battery and Pricing

There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard with the added advantage of bypass charging. This means you can utilize a USB Power Delivery 3.0 charger to directly power the phone, bypassing the battery. This not only minimizes heat generation during intense gaming sessions but also contributes to extending the battery’s overall lifespan.

The phone supports fast charging up to 45W with PD chargers.

Infinix GT 10 Pro has a starting price of $240, but it may vary depending on the region. The phone comes in a cool retail box that can act as a passive sound amplifier and a charging stand.

Infinix GT 10 Pro Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8050

MediaTek Dimensity 8050 CPU: Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali G77 MC9

Mali G77 MC9 OS : Android 13, Pure XOS 13

: Android 13, Pure XOS 13 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.67″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1B colors

: Memory : RAM : 8 GB Internal : 256 GB Card slot : yes

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 108 MP, (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth) Front : 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.8″

: Colors: Cyber Black, Mirage Silver

Cyber Black, Mirage Silver Fingerprint sensor: Under-display

Under-display Battery : 5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging Price: $240

