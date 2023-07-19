Tecno Pova 5 to Feature RGB Lights for Notifications Like Nothing Phone

Nothing’s iconic phone design scheme with its stand-out Glyph interface has inspired other phone makers left and right. Infinix is on its way to release a phone with a see-through back panel and now Tecno has unveiled its own unique-looking handset.

ALSO READ Infinix to Launch Its First Affordable Gaming Phone Soon

Tecno is reportedly developing a feature called the Arc Interface, which involves RGB lights on the back of the phone illuminating to indicate new notifications. Although it is unclear whether this feature is exclusive to the Tecno Pova 5 or another device, at least we know it’s coming to a Tecno phone soon.

This design concept is referred to as “Turbo Mecha”.

A demonstration of the Arc Interface by popular tipster Ishan Agarwal showcases the light strips coming to life in response to an incoming call. This demo provides a glimpse into how the feature operates and its potential functionality.

Take a look at the video below.

Exclusive: This is your first look of #ArcInterface from an upcoming @TecnoMobileInd POVA series smartphone. The @pova_mobile seems to feature LED lights for notifications at the back & here it is in action as the phone gets a call. Looks cool 👀 Will launch in India soon! pic.twitter.com/oghPc9FCo6 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 18, 2023

Based on the demonstration clip, it is apparent that the lights on the Pova 5 lack the precise control seen in the Nothing Phone (2). However, it is important to note that the Pova 5 is positioned as a lower-end device. It is quite possible that more expensive versions will have a more sophisticated Arc Interface.

The Pova 5 boasts a 6.78-inch 120Hz IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution. It is equipped with a Helio G99 chipset and offers memory options of up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Additionally, the device houses a substantial 6,000 mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.

ALSO READ Tecno and Infinix Announce Major Drop in Phone Prices

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that the upcoming Tecno Pova Neo 3 also adopts the Mecha design. However, it remains uncertain whether this particular model will feature the illuminated lights mentioned earlier.

The Neo 3 design lacks the distinctive dotted pattern found next to the camera island, leading us to believe that it corresponds to the Pova 5. The release of the Pova 5 is scheduled for later this month.

Via: gsmarena