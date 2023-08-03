Reddit Recovers After Major Worldwide Outage

Published Aug 3, 2023

Reddit has successfully resolved significant disruption issues that persisted for around an hour.

During the outages, users faced difficulties loading Reddit pages on browsers while logged into the site. This problem resulted in encountering error messages or encountering blank white screens. Interestingly, when attempting to access the site while logged out, the pages loaded without any issues.

Fortunately, the issue has been fully resolved now as users are having no issues browsing Reddit anymore. Downdetector’s statistics indicated a peak of nearly 30,000 user reports during the outage, demonstrating the widespread impact of the temporary issues on the platform.

Reddit reported that the incident was successfully resolved, as stated in a message posted at around 3:15 AM PKT on its status site. Throughout the duration of the issues, the status site acknowledged a “major outage” affecting the desktop web, mobile web, and the company’s native mobile apps.

However, Reddit did not talk about what actually caused the outage for many around the globe.

These outages on Wednesday are the latest in a series of recent issues the platform has faced. In June, the platform experienced crashes due to numerous subreddits going dark in protest of the company’s API pricing. Additionally, in July, Reddit search functionality encountered disruptions and was unavailable for a few hours.

That being said social media outages are nothing unheard of either as the likes of Instagram and Twitter are often disrupted as well.

